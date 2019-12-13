Colorado Prepares for Winter Dew Tour

By Anabelle Harden



Have any plans over the weekend of 2020? If not, an exciting opportunity awaits: head to the Winter Dew Tour, held in Copper, Colorado! If you’ve ever spent time skiing at Copper, this weekend is bound to be very different than what you’re used to. This tour functions simultaneously as a contest and a festival, perfect for competition-seekers and fun-lovers alike. The competitions include individual Modified Superpipe, Slopestyle, Para Snowboard, Dew Tour’s Team Challenge, and Streetstyle competitions. If watching these snowy events isn’t your thing, there are other opportunities: there will also be industry award shows and a calendar of fan-based activities! Throughout the weekend, there will be ongoing live music on the Dew Tour main stage, as well as pro athlete photo-ops and poster signings.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, you can see the Women’s Ski Modified Superpipe finals, Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifiers, and the Snowboard Team Challenge. Additionally, there will be a second annual Gross Memorial Race, in honor of Gerhard Gross, the Dew Tour content director.

On Friday, Feb. 7, make sure to catch the Ski Team Challenge, Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle qualifier and the Men’s and Women’s Adaptive Snowboard Banked Slalom Final. And the day doesn’t end there: on Friday night, there will be an awards show recognizing top freestyle skiers.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, you can spend the day watching the Women’s Snowboard Modified Superpipe, Men’s Snowboard and Men’s Ski Slopestyle finals, Men’s Streetstyle finals, and both Women’s Pro and G.W.R. (Girls Who Ride) Women’s Streetstyle ski and snowboard event finals. And if you’re a woman, this day is an especially exciting one: there will be a Beyond the Boundaries session, where female snowboarders can share their passion for the sport on the mountain. That evening, there will be a free on-snow concert.

Finally, on Sunday, Feb. 9, the Men’s Ski Modified Superpipe, Men’s Snowboard Superpipe, Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Women’s Ski Slopestyle will take place to wrap up the weekend. The full schedule of events can be found on the official website.

The Winter Dew Tour will be a great way to spend your weekend, and when you return to Colorado College, your friends won’t believe how cool you are for having attended. In all seriousness, this event is a fun and free way to spend your third weekend before heading into a stressful fourth week of Block 5.

