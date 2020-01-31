Study Abroad Column Location: Prague, Czech Republic

By Claire Kite



Ahoj from Prague! I have been in the Czech Republic for a little over a week now. Before I left, there were a lot of unknowns. What are Czech customs and traditions? Where will I be living? How will I find my way around the city? Will the locals know English? Each day, I discover answers to my questions.

Photos Courtesy of Claire Kite



Prague is breathtakingly beautiful even on cold, overcast days. The roads twist and turn in unpredictable patterns, making it fun to explore the city on foot. You never know what you are going to find around the corner in Prague — a giant metronome, a cat café, the Astronomical Clock, a beautiful park overlooking the city, an endless underground bar, and so much more.

My favorite day so far was when I did a scavenger hunt in the city. My program split us up into 18 groups of four to six students. We were given a list of tasks, four hours, and a final destination. Something unique about Prague is that the city center is relatively small despite its endless surprises around every corner.

The scavenger hunt was an entertaining way to begin exploring what the city has to offer. My team took the hunt pretty seriously. We used Lime scooters to get around quickly, and although we were confident that we had collected the most points, we ultimately came in second place. In the evening, we had dinner on a boat, so we got to see the city lit up at night from the river. To end the night, we went under the Charles Bridge and looked up the hillside to see the Prague Castle.

I look forward to exploring something new each day. I do miss the mountains, but I appreciate Prague’s beautiful architecture and cobblestone streets!